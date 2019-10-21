Batman’s babysitter celebrates her 100th birthday

A WOMAN from Binfield Heath who once babysat Batman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Margery Williams was surrounded by friends, family and other villagers at her home in Gravel Road on Tuesday last week.

The celebrations continued at Binfield Heath Chapel on Sunday with a special service featuring her favourite songs and hymns.

Mrs Williams moved to the village from Bournemouth in the Seventies and used to babysit local children, including Christian Bale, who went on to star in three Batman films.

At the time, Bale lived with his family in Gravel Road and attended Shiplake Primary School.

Mrs Williams said: “I didn’t have any children of my own but I always used to look after children in the village.”

She received 50 birthday cards from friends and family members as well as one from the Queen and a letter from Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Mrs Williams said: “I really enjoyed seeing so many people to celebrate my birthday.

“I am very lucky — my legs, feet and hips are in good working order, which is an absolute miracle.” She was born in Boscombe, near Bournemouth, in 1919 to Robert and Eva Harraway.

Her father travelled to Dunedin in New Zealand when she was just six, hoping to set up a new home for the family but he developed pneumonia and died before they could join him.

Mrs Williams lived with her brother, Bert, for a number of years and looked after her mother while working as a clerk at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which is now part of the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

She particularly enjoyed working on the maternity ward, although she and her husband Ray did not have any children of their own.

After her mother died, she joined a Christian travel group based in Bournemouth and she met Ray while on a trip to Austria.

Mr Williams was a keen fruit and vegetable grower and helped to found the Binfield Heath Flower Show in the Forties and then ran it for many years. He died at the age of 91.

During her time in Binfield Heath, Mrs Williams has been heavily involved with the chapel and the flower show team produced a specially-decorated sponge cake for her birthday.