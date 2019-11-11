Church cards

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
CHRISTMAS cards are being sold in aid of St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon.
They depict a wintry scene with the church is covered in snow.
The cards are available in packs of five for £5 and can be bought at the end of every church service.
They can also be bought from Jane Sheppard on (01491) 873099 or Debi Hornsby on (01491) 680204.
