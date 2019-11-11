Church sale

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A TABLE top sale in aid of Nuffield church will be held at Stoke Row village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1.30pm.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say