Sombre Sunday of remembrance

COMMUNITIES across South Oxfordshire gathered to honour the war dead at services and parades on Remembrance Sunday.

Many observed the two-minute silence and act of remembrance at 11am.

About 900 people attended a parade and service in BENSON and were joined by about 40 servicemen and servicewomen from the nearby RAF base.

The parade marched along High Street to the war memorial at the junction of Oxford Road and Church Road, led by the RAF personnel, members of the Benson and district branch of the Royal British Legion, veterans, scouts, cubs, guides and brownies.

When it reached the memorial the names of the servicemen of the parish who died in both world wars were read out as well as those who died while serving at RAF Benson since 1945.

At 10.58am the parade was brought to attention for the Exhortation and the Last Post, which was sounded by a bugler from the Roke and Benson band and the banners were lowered.

A two-minute silence was observed from 11am, followed by Reveille being sounded, the banners being raised and a reading of the Kohima Epitaph.

A Puma and Chinook from RAF Benson conducted a fly-past at 11am.

Afterwards wreaths were laid at the memorial by Oxfordshire deputy lieutenant Ian Laing, the Legion, the parish council, Benson WI and the village youth club.

Second World War veteran Ken Hicks attended the service in his wheelchair and laid one of almost 30 wreaths placed at the memorial.

The parade then marched to St Helen’s Church for the remembrance service led by Rev Patrick Gilday and a chaplain from RAF Benson. Fiona Lovesey read the lesson and there was a collection for the Poppy Appeal.

About 200 people attended a service at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in CHECKENDON. It began with the formal act of remembrance at the lychgate, where the names of the village’s fallen are inscribed and were read out.

A two-minute silence was followed by the Last Post, which was sounded by trumpeter Tim Davies, 23, the son of Rev Kevin Davies, who led the service.

Rev Davies invited the congregation, who included residents of neighbouring Stoke Row, into the church where they sang the National Anthem.

The colours and standards of groups such as the Stoke Row scouts were placed on the altar, where they remained for the duration of the service.

The scouts led prayers and the cubs read for the congregation. About 10 members of the choir from Checkendon Primary School sang a song called Remember. A collection was taken for the Poppy Appeal.

Rev Davies said: “It was meaningful, reflective and poignant and it’s always an extremely special service.

“ I think it’s important for society as a whole that we do not forget why wars happen and in the current climate that we continue to hold our politicians to account and that we expect them to behave properly and work their hardest so we can all live in peace and freedom.”

He also led an early morning service at St John the Evangelist Church in Stoke Row.

In DUNSDEN about 80 people, including scouts, cubs and brownies, attended a service at All Saints’ Church followed by a commemoration at the war memorial in Dunsden Green.

The service was led by Rev Michael Seymore-Jones and Rev Pam Gordon.

The names of the village’s war dead were read out and a wreath was placed next to the memorial to Wilfred Owen, the poet who lived in the village before the First World War in which he died.

In HARPSDEN, Rev Robert Thewsey led a service at St Margaret’s Church from 10.15am.

About 100 people attended and the names of the war dead from the parish were read out during the service. The congregation observed a two-minute silence and Rev Thewsey read the Kohima Epitaph.

Parish council chairman Kester George and a member of the Harpsden branch of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths next to the font inside the church.

A collection was taken in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Rev Thewsey said: “People came out afterwards saying how moved they were by the service. They were honoured to take part to remember those who had fallen and remember that our freedom relies on those who have laid down their lives in past conflicts.

“In my sermon I mentioned that 1968 is the only year since the Second World War that no serving British service personnel have been killed in an act of war around the world. That brought it home to people that we are not free of war yet.”

About 200 people took part in a formal act of remembrance at the war memorial in KIDMORE END.

Afterwards Rev James Stickings led an ecumenical service at St John the Baptist Church.

Wreaths were laid by the Royal British Legion, villagers, the parish councils of Kidmore End and Sonning Common, village primary schools and the scouts.

Rev Stickings preached on the theme of remembrance based on a poem by Malcolm Guite.

Brian Theobald, deacon of St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common, led the prayers.

In NETTLEBED, about 75 people took part in a parade along the high street to St Bartholomew’s Church. They were led by Rev Mark Ainsworth and included members of the village branch of the Royal British Legion, parish councillors and residents.

They stopped at the lychgate and Legion members Richard Stackpole and David Challis read the names of the war dead from both the village and Highmoor.

Branch chairman Jim Bowers read the Kohima Epitaph and Exhortation and the Last Post was sounded by a bugler. This was followed by a two-minute silence for which Philip Latter lowered the branch’s standard.

Three wreaths were laid on behalf of the parish council, the parochial church council and the Royal British Legion. A service was then held at the church.

Margaret Butler, who co-ordinates the Poppy Appeal in the village, said: “The church was full and we were filled with pride.

“These things are always a bit sombre but we also felt pride that those men gave their lives for us to live as we do today.”

About 100 people from

PEPPARD and ROTHERFIELD GREYS attended a joint service at All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

They took part in a formal act of remembrance in the churchyard. A bugler sounded the Last Post before a two-minute silence and a reading of the Kohima Epitaph.

Major Ian Page read the roll of honour listing the names of servicemen from Peppard killed in the world wars. Lieutenant Colonel Peter Blaker read out the names of the men from Rotherfield Greys. Wreaths were laid by Nina Govett, a member of the church’s junior choir, Jeni Wood, who chairs Peppard Parish Council, and Lieutenant Colonel Nick Launders, of the Royal British Legion.

This was followed by a service in the church led by associate priest Sheila Walker.

She said: “It’s always a very emotional time. When you take a service like that you are aware of the weight of memory and the fact that everybody has their own particular kind of memories, emotions, thoughts and feelings.”

After the service she carried out an act of remembrance at the Rotherfield Greys war memorial.

More than 100 people attended a service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in SHIPLAKE.

Pupils from Shiplake College performed the Last Post on trumpets ahead of a two-minute silence.

At noon, more than 100 people gathered at the war memorial in Lower Shiplake to observe another two-minute silence and lay wreaths.

They comprised pupils from Shiplake College, members of the parish council and Shiplake Women’s Institute, beavers, scouts, cubs and members of the Royal British Legion.

Air Vice Marshal Neville Howlett was also present.

Rev Robert Thewsey, the rector, said: “It is nice to get together as a community with the college and all the churches. It was very sober and there was a nice, quiet atmosphere.”

More than 500 people took part in a parade and service in WARGRAVE.

They were led by retired Colonel Barry Paddison, of the Rifles, and the St Sebastian’s Band of Wokingham.

They formed in Church Street before proceeding along High Street towards Twyford, then along Station Road to the war memorial at Mill Green where 69 poppy crosses were planted in memory of the village’s war dead.

There was then a service at St Mary’s Church led by Rev John Cook.

Afterwards the congregation gathered at the war memorial for the formal act of remembrance and the two-minute silence at 11am. Wreaths were laid by Tony Elliott, president of the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, and David Smith, the chairman.

Parish council chairman Dick Bush also laid a wreath, as did representatives of Thames Valley Police, the fire service, scouts, brownies and individuals.

Afterwards the parade walked back along High Street and Church Street.

More than 80 people paraded through WATLINGTON. They included members of the Royal British Legion, cubs, brownies and children from the Rainbow Corner Day Nursery.

They marched to the war memorial where hundreds of people had gathered for a service.

Brigadier Nigel Mogg, president of the Royal British Legion, read out the names of the 48 people from the town listed on the memorial.

The act of remembrance was led by Rev Angie Paterson and the Last Post was sounded by Sarah Pullen, of the Watlington Concert Band. The band played music and hymns.

Two helicopters, a Puma and Chinook, from RAF Benson performed a fly-past.

Wreaths were laid by representatives from more than 30 voluntary organisations.

About 115 people attended the joint Whitchurch and Goring Heath act of remembrance at the restored war memorial in WHITCHURCH HILL following a service of remembrance at St John’s Church.

The names of the two parishes’ war dead were read out and wreaths were laid by Chris Jessop, who chairs Goring Heath Parish Council, John Steward, of Whitchurch Parish Council. and Peter Dragonetti on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

The Last Post and Reveille were played by Stewart Lewins, director of Pangbourne Silver Band, and the service was led by the Rev Angela Linton.

The road was closed so there were no passing cars to disturb the two-minute silence and local farmer Jon Hatt blocked the road with a tractor for the duration of the ceremony.