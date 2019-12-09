Churches to stage live Nativity play in streets

A PERFORMANCE of the traditional Nativity story will be staged on the streets of Caversham on Christmas Eve.

Nativity Live! will be staged by St John’s Church in Caversham, Caversham Methodist Church and Caversham Baptist Church and will feature live donkeys and sheep.

It will start at the Baptist church, off Prospect Street, at 4pm and finish at the Methodist church in Gosbrook Road.

Christmas Day services are at 8am and 9.30am at St Peter’s Church, Caversham, at 9.30am at St John’s and 11.15am at St Margaret’s, Mapledurham.

Carol services will be held at St Margaret’s next Sunday (December 15) at 6.30pm, at St John’s on December 18 at 7.30pm and St Peter’s on December 22 at 6.30pm.

Caversham Court Gardens will be staging its own carol singing event at 7.30pm on December 16.

Meanwhile, Christingle services for all the family are scheduled for the three Caversham, Thameside and Mapledurham parish churches. The services will be held at St John’s at 4pm on December 15 and on Christmas Eve at 4pm at St Margaret’s and at 3pm and 4.30pm at St Peter’s.

Throughout Advent, St Peter’s, St John’s and St Margaret’s will join with churches across the country in inviting people to join the Follow The Star campaign.

Devised by the Church of England, the star will start to appear on cards, posters and banners around the area from Advent Sunday.

Rev Mike Smith, rector of Caversham, Thameside and Mapledurham, said: “Every year, we sing about those wise men who followed a star to the baby Jesus.

“Without Jesus, there would be no Christmas, so this year, alongside all the presents, glitter, and celebrations, we are encouraging the people of Caversham to celebrate with us through Advent and Christmas and to join us as we Follow The Star.”