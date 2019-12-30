New Year Message: Rev Jeremy Taylor, rector of Henley with Remenham

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham

2019 has been a difficult year for truth. The concept of truth has been in growing difficulty for many years. Theories of relativism — that there is no objective, absolute truth, only different points of view — have found their way out of the social science seminar room into mainstream conversation.

Just like the printed press, the radio and the television in past centuries, the internet has proved an incredibly powerful tool for the spread of both information and misinformation. Those earlier technologies proved deeply disruptive of politics and society, both for good and for ill, and the full potential of the internet to facilitate disruptive change is only just becoming apparent.

And there is the age-old temptation to see truth as secondary to power. When Jesus is questioned by Pilate, he tells him that he came “to witness to the truth”. Pilate responds with the ageless voice of cynical authority, “What is truth?”

For Christians God is truth; in God all things live and move and have their being and in God we have confidence that there is such a thing as objective, absolute truth.

God is not something that can be relativised or made subject to the expediency of power. God is something beyond us, something beyond our comprehension.

The element of mystery in Christian faith is important. As St Paul writes in his First Letter to the Corinthians: “Now I know in part, but then I will know fully, even as I was also fully known.”

Each of us sees from our own perspective, each of us has a limited grasp of truth, but that does not mean that there is no such thing as objective truth.

Human knowledge is limited, partial and provisional, but because it represents a striving after objective truth, our knowledge and our endeavours to acquire knowledge are precious.

In the birth of Jesus which we celebrate during this Christmas season, we see God’s affirmation that the apprehension of truth is a part of God’s purpose for humanity because in Jesus the Word of God “became flesh and dwelt among us… full of grace and truth.”

What does that mean for us practically? In the first place, it means that we must treat truth with the utmost reverence and respect. We should take care to be honest in our own lives and to respect honesty in others. We should take care that we do not unwittingly spread untruth, whether online or offline, by repeating stories of dubious provenance.

Secondly, we should approach truth with humility. Our knowledge and understanding is limited. Most of us could benefit from taking a little more time to question the things that we readily accept as being true, to research both sides of an argument or a question. If we approach truth with humility, we will recognise that truth is never something that we can or should manipulate to serve our own purposes.

My hope and my prayer is that in 2020 we begin to recover our sense of truth as something to respect and defend in all areas of our lives. A very happy New Year to you all.