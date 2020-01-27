Boys at play

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
AN activity morning for dads, grandads and other male carers and their pre-school-aged children will take place at Goring Free Church tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 11am.
There will be a ball pit, bouncy castle and refreshments. A £3 donation is suggested.
27 January 2020
