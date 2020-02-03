Prayer day

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
A SERVICE will take place at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, to mark World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 6.
The service, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, has been arranged by Christian women in Zimbabwe and will include a live weblink to the country.
All are welcome to attend and will receive supper.
03 February 2020
