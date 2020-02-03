Monday, 03 February 2020

Prayer day

A SERVICE will take place at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, to mark World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 6.

The service, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, has been arranged by Christian women in Zimbabwe and will include a live weblink to the country. 

All are welcome to attend and will receive supper.

