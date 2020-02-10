Monday, 10 February 2020

Church to hold service at hall

A NEW community church service will be launched at Woodcote village hall on Sunday.

The event is called SLOW, which is short for St Leonard’s Outside the Walls, and is aimed at people who struggle to attend regular services at the church in South Stoke Road.

It will be more suited to families with babies or young children as they will be free to move around.

There is also access to a toilet, which the church doesn’t have.

Refreshments will be served afterwards and there will be children’s activities including a craft table.

The service itself will make use of the hall’s large cinema screen.

The event is being funded by members of the regular congregation as part of a bid to attract more villagers to the Christian faith.

Rev Linda Smith, the church’s team vicar, said: “We know that nowadays coming to church can be about much more than simply sitting in rows and listening to other people speak.

“The time seems right to step outside the walls and take church into a space that frees us to do so much more.”

Dates of future SLOW services will be announced at langtreechurches.org

• Collections taken at St Leonard’s over Christmas raised £251 for the Children’s Society and £307 for The Porch, a homelessness charity based in Oxford.

