Advent collection

CHURCH in Sonning Common raised more than £800 for charity during Advent.

St Michael’s in Peppard Road had a collection station at the back of the Catholic church.

The money has been donated to Embrace the Middle East, which works with partners in the region to tackle poverty and injustice.

Tim Livesey, from Caversham, who is a member of the congregation and chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s helping Christian communities to provide support for refugees, people living with disabilities and people who are particularly marginalised and excluded.

“There’s a particular fund-raising effort at the church during the two major seasons of Advent and Lent.

“It’s a very lovely community and incredibly close, warm and generous. That level of giving indicates a great generosity.”

The congregation also donated meals to Readifood, the Reading food bank.