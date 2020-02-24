Monday, 24 February 2020

Still best to believe

A TALK for those who are sceptical about Christianity will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Sunday, March 8 at 4pm.

International speaker Mark Meynell will address the question of how God can allow suffering to exist in the world.

Mr Meynell, a part-time chaplain to the Treasury, HMRC and the Cabinet Office, has written extensively on keeping faith while battling depression.

His talk will be part of the church's weekly Trinity at Four service and will be followed by tea.

