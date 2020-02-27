Thursday, 27 February 2020

Church launches Sunday social group for families

A SOCIAL group for parents with young families held its first meeting on Sunday.

About 35 adults and children attended the event at Henley Baptist Church, which is part of the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

It was organised by Jeremy Bray and other members of the church’s leadership team.

The visitors were served tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes and the pre-school aged children played with toys or in the soft play area.

They also sang nursery rhymes such as Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star and The Wheels on the Bus.

George Lamb, from Shepherds Green, who attended with his daughter Ottilie, two, said: “I just wanted to come and show a bit of support.

“Sunday afternoon is typically quite quiet. There’s not a million things going on so it’s just a really nice thing to go and do.”

Sarah Kettell, of Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, attended with her son Miles, three, who played with a toy crane.

They usually attend open sessions of the church’s family centre, which are held every working day from 9am to noon.

Mrs Kettell said: “The fact they are doing something on Sunday is great because there is not much on a Sunday in Henley.

“We come here during the week and Miles enjoys it. His favourite thing is the Play-Doh and the toy car village.”

Mr Bray, who became the church leader in October last year, said: “The purpose is to build community. Parenting is one of those things you’re expected to be able to do without any training or support. We’re here so parents can share information, chat and build community together.

“Henley is a very connected and community focused town and this is just adding to the mix really. Once a month just bring a bit of food and come and connect with people.

“Everything we do as a church is about trying to build community and add to what’s already here and make Henley an even better place to live.”

For more information, call (01491) 577414.

