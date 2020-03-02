Monday, 02 March 2020

Day of prayer

A SERVICE will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley next Friday to mark World Day of Prayer.

This is an international inter-church organisation that represents the views of women and is celebrated in more than 170 countries.

The service, which has been prepared by Women of Zimbabwe, will start at 1.30pm and will be followed by refreshments.

