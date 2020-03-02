New church service to move due to popularity

A CHURCH service designed to fit around the demands of modern life is to move to bigger premises due to its popularity.

Trinity at Four, which takes place on Sunday afternoons to avoid clashes with sports matches and other activities, will relocate from Holy Trinity Church in Church Street to the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on April 19.

Over the past 12 months, the average attendance has increased from about 40 adults and 30 children to 70 adults and 40 children and the Victorian church is struggling to accommodate everyone.

Once introductory prayers and hymns are finished, older children take part in activities at Trinity Primary School but the younger ones stay at the church in a screened-off area where the choir would usually sit.

This isn’t soundproofed so the noise they make can be distracting for adults taking part in the main service.

Rev Sam Brewster, who leads the service, said the centre would be more suited to all age groups and would also allow room for further expansion in the future.

He said: “The number of people who turn up has been steadily increasing and, in particular, we’re seeing large numbers of kids, which has caused space issues.

“There’s only one self-

contained area within the church and accommodating the younger ones has become more of an issue over the past six months or so.

“The adult session finds itself competing with noise from the younger children and sometimes you wonder if anyone can concentrate at all. Some parents can become quite self-conscious if their child is making the noise.

“We want to make it easy for people to engage without unnecessary distractions and to continue that trajectory of steady growth. We needed a space that would allow us to continue what we’re doing and welcome more people.

“There will be some sadness at needing to move because people become attached to spaces but it’s exciting to be part of a growing, dynamic congregation.”

Trinity at Four was launched on a trial basis in early 2018 and became a weekly fixture in September that year.