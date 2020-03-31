Log on to the internet to hear the word of the Lord

ST MARY’S Church in Henley has been broadcasting Sunday services over the internet after the building closed to the public.

It has now uploaded two “remote church” sessions in which videos and sound recordings of hymns, readings and a sermon have been posted on the church’s website.

Last week’s service was the first to feature video, including a clip of Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, delivering the greeting, confession and collect.

It was shot at his home on a mobile phone by his 11-year-old daughter Blanche, while his wife Maura and younger daughter Ginevra looked on.

The scheme is the idea of parishioner Stephen Nicholls, who administers the church’s website and sings in the choir.

Rev Tayler said: “It’s a wonderful idea, although I can’t claim any credit for it. It’s been done before but it’s new to our church.

“Rather than streaming a single service from my dining room, we’ve got various people doing different parts of the service separately. It makes the whole experience a bit more of a ‘jigsaw puzzle’ but it ensures there’s a sense of a wider church family.

“A lot of people have said positive things about it and I think it’s important, particularly for older people. This situation isn’t so bad for families like us but the elderly can end up very isolated. It’s hard to judge how many people are following the whole thing from beginning to end — as with most things that are put online, you can end up picking and choosing bits instead of sitting to hear it all from start to finish.

“However, I’m really glad that we’re doing it as it reminds everybody that the church’s work continues no matter what.”

Rev Tayler said his daughters were pleased that he had set up an account on YouTube.

He said: “I’m a bit of a Luddite but Blanche is more tech-savvy and she helped me get everything up and running. The girls were very excited to see their dad putting videos online. I haven’t done much talking to camera before. It’s a strange experience and the worst thing is watching yourself afterwards.”