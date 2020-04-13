Worship on the web

AN Easter church service will be live streamed online on Sunday, starting at 7.30am.

The 30-minute service will be led by Rev Glyn Millington, minister of Christ Church in Henley, and Rev Sam Brewster, who runs Trinity at Four in Henley, from their homes.

It will include Easter hymns, Bible readings and an Easter message.

Rev Brewster said: “This is going to be a bizarre Easter Sunday for many in our community and we hope this will be a joyful and united way to start it together.

“Wanting to be fully above board, I contacted Thames Valley Police, who say the plans are fine as long as maintain the social distancing guidelines, which we will.”

To watch the service, visit https://youtube/RbAjezd3tiQ or bit.ly/henleyeaster_sunrise

Services are also being broadcast online by the churches in Caversham.

There is morning worship each Sunday at 9.30am with Rev Penny Cuthbert, associate vicar at St John the Baptist Church.

This is followed by a chat with the Rev Mike Smith on Zoom at 11am.

Curate the Rev Judith Ryder will lead worship from St Margaret’s Church, Mapledurham, on Zoom, from 11.30am.

For more information, visit at www.ctmparish.

org.uk/forthcoming-events