Churches wary of opening too soon despite loss of income

CHURCHES in the Henley area have mixed feelings about the prospect of re-opening.

Services have had to be streamed online since March after the Government banned events involving gatherings of large numbers of people.

This meant churches have lost income after having to cancel weddings and building rentals.

The Government is still to announce a date when places of worship can return to normal but it could be next month as part of the phased plan to lift lockdown measures.

It is likely that churches would have to follow social distancing measures, which could mean restricting numbers of visitors and holding more services throughout the day to meet demand.

Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vicarage Road, Henley, has been holding two live services a day over the internet.

More than 600 people have watched these via the church’s website each week, which is more than twice the size of the 250-strong congregation.

Fr Fitzpatrick said: “I have been able to live stream my services from the church as the camera was put in a couple of weeks before lockdown. I never expected it to be so successful.

“Whatever happens in the future, streaming will continue to be a huge part of what we do.

“I am busier than I was before the lockdown and I am doing more funerals than before.”

But he said the loss of revenue was a concern.

“We have very little money coming in and all of the income streams have dried up,” said Fr Fitzpatrick.

“We would normally rent out our parish hall but we haven’t been able to do that. Some people have been kind enough to send us money online through standing orders but our income has gone down a great deal.

“It is a matter of concern but everybody is in the same position. We are in solidarity for those who are also suffering financially.

“We have no bills at the moment, so while there is no income there are very few overheads. We will carry on but will have to review what we are doing and what we can do in the future.”

He is eager to welcome his congregation back once it is safe to do so.

Fr Fitzpatrick said: “The church remains closed and nobody is allowed in except me. At the moment the Government hasn’t given us any advice and we are in the same category as pubs and cinemas. We are trying to petition to say that we could be open before the first week of July.

“I think our maximum number when we do re-open will only be something like 30 at any service. We will have to put the social distancing rules in place and make sure the markings are on the floor.

“As the streaming has been going so well, I would be happy to remain closed for a little longer and open when it is safe.

“The hardest part of this process has been missing my parishioners and not interacting with them socially.”

Rev Duncan Carter, vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Church Street, Henley, has been planning for how the church may operate once restrictions are lifted.

He explained: “I have been doing a bit of scenario planning. We are fortunate enough to have chairs instead of pews and I have moved them into pairs and small family groupings to see how many visitors we could have.

“Looking ahead, our morning congregation will probably manage if we can sort out hygiene. In the afternoon, we may need to have two services instead of one to fit everybody in and if it continues until Christmas we may have to have multiple sittings.

“I suspect there will be a degree of anxiety and fear about people coming back to church and gathering in large groupings.

“There are some who are really keen to get back to normal and others who are very anxious and concerned that we could be letting things go too quickly with the potential of a second wave. There are a lot of vulnerable people in our community. We would love to be back but on the other hand we want to make people feel safe.”

Rev Carter, who has been at Holy Trinity for 30 years, is not overly concerned about the long-term financial impact on the church.

He said: “At the moment, we are doing okay. I don’t think we would be worried about stopping because of money not coming in. We are, however, entirely dependent on people giving money.

“The biggest pressure is people’s hearts and minds and them being confident enough to return. We have been trying to keep in touch by sending emails to people and encouraging them to keep in contact with the vulnerable residents and those who are on their own.

“The church building is closed but the church goes on.”

The churches in the United Benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Binfield Heath are inspected weekly to ensure they are safe and the bells at Shiplake have been rung every Thursday evening to thank key workers.

Robert Thewsey, the rector, said: “We have a pastoral team of volunteers and they phone the parishioners every week and we sent Easter cards to people on our mailing list.

“We also introduced daily services online. A lot of this relies on technology but it has been a godsend in these difficult circumstances.

“If this had happened 15 years ago, I don’t think we would have been able to do half as much.

“We have had lots of funerals but we aren’t able to meet the families. I would normally give a grieving family a hug or shake hands and we can’t do any of that.

“We have had a few graveside services where it has just been me and the undertaker because the families are self-isolating and can’t get there, which is very sad.”

Rev Thewsey, who lives at the rectory at St Peter and St Paul’s in Shiplake, said the churches had lost income. “It has affected us quite severely but we are surviving,” he said. “We have lost our open plate collection and money from weddings and funerals. We have cancelled eight weddings this year in our benefice but all have booked again for next year.

“We have also lost income from renting out our church hall. It is not good but it is not insurmountable and we have some very generous parishioners.”

Rev John Cook, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Wargrave, said his online services were proving to be popular.

He said: “We are doing lots of meetings by Zoom and we only do one pre-recorded service on a Sunday through YouTube. We have picked up many more people whom we have never heard from before. It is very hard not meeting face-to-face because that is an important part of what we do.

“We haven’t given any thought to re-opening yet. We are waiting for the Government to say what can happen and for the Church of England to advise.

“I don’t think it will be easy to come back quickly. The church is a family of all ages and in some ways I want to go slowly and not risk people’s health.”

Rev Linda Smith, from St Leonard’s in Woodcote, said: “It is a very small church and we could open for funerals and weddings with a limited number of people but our main concerns are the numbers that we could allow in and cleaning the church afterwards.

“We would have to close it for 72 hours to make sure it is safe to

re-open. We take safety very seriously and it is quite complicated.”

A service is held every Sunday morning via Zoom and Rev Smith said these had been well supported by local residents and from further afield.

She added: “We are keeping in touch with those who are not able to access online services by phoning people every week and sending out newsletters.

“People are in good heart. There have been so many positives out of this situation where people want to support each other and that has been very heart-warming.”

Rev Smith said the church’s finances were in good shape after a stewardship programme, which allows people to contribute by direct debit, was put in place last year.

“We are having to keep a close eye on things and the longer it goes on, the harder it will get but at the moment we are okay,” she said. “We are very grateful for people who are continuing to give.”

Fr Michael Sharkey, of St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common, has been live streaming mass at 11am every day.

He said: “We are looking forward to re-opening and this will probably be in two stages. The first will be for private prayer and then for public masses.

“We have coronavirus precautions in hand to guide us on our way. We have received instructions from the diocese about re-opening and marking the church out for social distancing.

“We could normally accommodate 150 people at a crowded mass on a Sunday. Observing social distancing, we think we can take 24 comfortably and probably 30 if we put more chairs out.

“A lot of our parishioners support us via direct debit and we are in the black and quite safe at the moment. We are spiritually optimistic and think the crisis has awakened people’s awareness of God.”

Rev Daniel Thompson, of St Leonard’s in Watlington, said: “We are thinking very carefully about how we do things.

“There is a lot of pressure locally to re-open and I have tried to warn people that we are not going to fling open our doors and go back to what we had before.

“We might re-open for private prayer. If the church is always open, we can’t know if the building is safe and that we can protect people. There are horror stories of churches in other countries that have opened and the virus has spread and none of us wants to be responsible for something like that.

“We have lost out on revenue from hires and I don’t anticipate that changing any time soon. I doubt we will have events at the church for a very long time.”

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, said: “So many people in my two parishes — St Mary’s Henley, and St Nicholas, Remenham — are feeling an acute sense of loss, denied as they are the regular rhythms of worship and the sacramental and social life that sustain them. The loss is all the more difficult in a time of anxiety such as this.

“That said, the Christian faith has rich resources to help and we believe that our Lord is faithful; in the well-known words of Psalm 23, “Even when we walk in the valley of the shadow of death, He is with us”.

“It is my hope that the suspension of public worship will have encouraged people to take on more intentional patterns of private prayer and the work of the church has not stopped.

“I have been busy with funerals, although that seems to have slowed down greatly now. I celebrate the Eucharist most days, on behalf of all those who are currently unable to attend, and on Sundays and some other days services are available online through our “Church at home” website.

“Although we cannot meet face-to-face, we can and do keep in touch with each other through email and the telephone.

“Covid-19 will have a financial impact on our parish churches. It is still too early to say exactly how serious this will be.

“Churches have been unable to avail themselves of the government grants that have been made available to small business and many charities and many of our regular income streams, such as the Chantry House teas and fees from the various groups who use our buildings, have dried up entirely, not to mention collection plate donations.

“But we are moving to the Parish Giving Scheme, which enables people to give by direct debit rather than putting cash in the collection plate.

“Covid-19 presents parish churches with some big challenges but, standing at the altar, I know that priests have stood on the same spot to celebrate the same holy mysteries through the Black Death and the Civil War and any number of other dark times. God was faithful then and is faithful now.

“With people spending more time at home and in their neighbourhood than before, the local parish church becomes more, not less, important.”