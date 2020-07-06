Monday, 06 July 2020

Former rector dies

A FORMER rector who served the benefice of Peppard has died.

Rev Canon Graham Foulis Brown was with his family when he passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Friday.

He was vicar of Kidmore End and Sonning Common for 25 years before he stood down in 2015.

The benefice was extended to include Peppard in 2002 and comprises All Saints’ Church in Peppard, Christ the King in Sonning Common and St John the Baptist in Kidmore End

Kidmore End Parish Council said he was “much loved” and would be missed.

People are invited to light a candle in his memory and sign a book of condolence which will be available to members of the congregation at each church in the benefice.

