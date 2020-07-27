Monday, 27 July 2020

Services continue

SERVICES are being held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave every Sunday at 9am until the end of August.

The church re-opened for holy communion on July 12, with instrumental music and social distancing measures in place.

For those who are not comfortable returning to the church building, a service will go live on YouTube at 10.30am every Sunday.

In addition, the church is open for private prayer from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays.

