Services continue

SERVICES are being held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave every Sunday at 9am until the end of August.

The church re-opened for holy communion on July 12, with instrumental music and social distancing measures in place.

For those who are not comfortable returning to the church building, a service will go live on YouTube at 10.30am every Sunday.

In addition, the church is open for private prayer from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays.