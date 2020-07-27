Monday, 27 July 2020

BLACK, Asian and minority ethnic Caversham residents shared their life stories with fellow parishioners at an online service organised by the area’s churches.

More than 60 people attended the event, set up on Zoom by the churches of St Peter, St John and St Margaret to discuss issues surrounding racism.

The session was led by Bishop Headley Gayle and the Rt Rev Olivia Graham, Bishop of Reading.

