School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
BLACK, Asian and minority ethnic Caversham residents shared their life stories with fellow parishioners at an online service organised by the area’s churches.
More than 60 people attended the event, set up on Zoom by the churches of St Peter, St John and St Margaret to discuss issues surrounding racism.
The session was led by Bishop Headley Gayle and the Rt Rev Olivia Graham, Bishop of Reading.
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
