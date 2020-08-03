South Oxon Deanery, RC Archdiocese of Birmingham

FATHER Giles Goward has been appointed the new rector of St Mary’s College, Oscott, near Sutton Coldfield, which is the seminary of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Birmingham, which includes South Oxfordshire.

Fr Giles was the parish priest of Our Lady and St Anne Church in Caversham from 2005 to 2013, where he will be warmly remembered by parishioners.

When he left the parish he was responding to the opportunity to apply his parochial experience to the significant task of developing new vocations of both ordained priests and permanent deacons.

St Mary’s College currently has 43 seminarians training for the priesthood and 32 candidates for the permanent diaconate.

Fr Giles will be responsible for the formation of students for the priesthood from more than 20 dioceses and religious orders across the UK.

Since he joined the college, he has held the roles of pastoral director, formation tutor and director for the permanent deacon programme at Oscott.

He said: “I am humbled to join a line of succession which includes the names of men marked by holiness, vision and apostolic zeal.”

Like other higher education institutions in the UK, the college has been closed for the duration of the covid-19 pandemic, so one of the first tasks facing the new rector will be to navigate the seminary back to the “new normal”.

A Yorkshireman, Fr Giles came to Caversham after being assistant priest at Holy Trinity, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from 1995 to 1996, the Archbishop’s secretary at St Chad’s Cathedral in Birmingham from 1996 to 2000 and parish priest at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Worcester, from 2000 to 2005.

On July 14 he celebrated the silver jubilee of his ordination, a fitting landmark for his latest appointment.

Stephen A Roberts