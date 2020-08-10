Churches welcome back worshippers but they musn’t sing

CHURCHES have welcomed back worshippers after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Services have been held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley for the last three weeks and the congregation has been following safety measures.

Visitors sit on chairs, not pews, in groups so everyone can socially distance and remain in their own “bubbles”. There are 27 bubble areas which are all at least 2m apart.

A one-way system is in place so people do not have to pass each other and everyone must wear masks in line with the latest government guidance.

About 30 people have attended the Sunday services.

Rev Duncan Carter, who has served as vicar for 30 years, said: “I’m fantastically pleased because it has been a long time without being able to see anybody.

“We’re managing and doing what we can. We’re not allowed to sing hymns because you spread more water droplets when you sing but the big thing about that is you miss the participation as you are not so involved.

“But we have been doing all the Bible readings together and we’ve had different people leading prayers.

“The Christian life is not intended to be solitary. Jesus called people to work together to serve him and in that light you can’t love someone on your own. It’s important to be able to work at relationships.”

About 35 worshippers have been attending the Sunday services at Christ Church in Reading Road.

Everyone has to sanitise their hands on arrival, put on masks and follow a one-way system and 2m social distancing.

Rev Glyn Millington, who has been minister for almost nine years, said: “People have been worshipping from their homes in surprising numbers but I think it’s important to do it together.

“It’s very good to see people coming through the door and Christianity is about being part of a community and that means coming together somehow. It’s a bit difficult as a family if you’re all apart at the same time.”

Members of the congregation at the churches in the United Benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden-cum-Bolney will be able to attend services later this month.

The congregation will be required to socially distance, keep to designated seating and follow a one-way system.

Everyone will be asked to use hand sanitiser when they arrive and to wear masks. They will also be required to book to prevent the church from being overwhelmed.

The first Sunday service will take place at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Shiplake on Sunday, August 30 from 10am.

A midweek Eucharist will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden on Wednesday, August 26 from 10am.

Assistant curate Sarah Nesbitt, 58, said: “I’m really looking forward to being able to get back inside the church. It will be lovely but we need to make sure that it is safe for everybody.

“We have to be mindful of the fact that some people who are shielding are very concerned about meeting other people.

“We are undertaking all the necessary assessments to minimise the risk of infection but this means we can accommodate far fewer people than we might wish.

“Even with families in bubbles, none of our churches can accommodate more than 30 people if we are to maintain social distancing.”

For those who cannot attend, services will be live streamed at www.shiplake

dunsdenharpsden.org.uk

A total of about 40 people attend the Sunday services at St Mary’s Church in Henley, compared with about 70 who normally go to the 9.30am service only.

There are also midweek services for people who feel uncomfortable about attending the larger service.

Worshippers must wear face masks, apply hand sanitiser and only use designated seating.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector, said: “It’s great that we can be back together but I’m still very conscious of the people who are not with us and also the extent to which we still can’t do what we would normally do.

“From a Christian point of view, a life lived together is very important as well as instances of meeting together, breaking bread together and face-to-face contact.”