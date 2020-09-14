Return of services

A WEEKLY Sunday service is being held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave during this month.

The 9am service is similar to the one that would normally take place at 10.30am and lasts about 45 minutes.

The congregation is not allowed to sing under the government guidelines on coronavirus but there is a recorded song by the music group and live performances by soloists.

Afterwards, worshippers are invited to meet on Mill Green for an informal chat while following social distance rules.

In order to control the number of people attending, places at the Sunday service must be booked in advance. Spaces are limited to 60 people and you can only reserve a maximum of six seats per booking.

There are marker cones in place to advise worshippers on social distancing. Hand sanitiser is available on arrival, when you will receive an order of service, and there is a dedicated exit at the south of the building.

Worshippers should wear face coverings and bring their own Bible if they wish to follow the readings. Toiliet facilities are available in the Hannen Room.

To register for a service, visit bit.ly/3lHyp5N

For those who are not comfortable attending in person, a service is broadcast every Sunday at 10.30am on the church’s YouTube channel.