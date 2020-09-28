Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church night

ST Michael’s Church will hold its patronal celebation today (Friday) from 7pm to 8pm. 

The event is to celebrate the church’s partron saint and will include taizé style meditation, which includes the singing of prayer, usually from the Psalms or other pieces of scripture.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33