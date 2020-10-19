Church in plan to enlarge buildings

SONNING Common Free Church wants to extend the chapel and build a service block to accommodate more people and provide additional services.

The independent church in Grove Road is made up of two separate buildings.

The new building would connect these to form the service block.

The church says it wants to create more room for people attending the children’s groups, mother and toddler groups and youth groups held there.

Joe King, a church elder, told a meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council’ s planning committee last week: “We took over responsibility for the church in 2013 and during that time we have increased the number of community activities.

“We want a service block with toilets and offices and to do this we want to build between the two existing buildings.

“The kitchen is small so it’s difficult to do anything that involves any catering and we only have one toilet that has no disabled access, so we need to meet our growing needs.

“Particularly at Easter and Christmas, we have people standing outside as the space inside is quite cramped.”

Mr King also explained that the heating in the church is poor and there was no insulation, so it was hoped to carry out some refurbishment at the same time.

He added: “There are a lot of elderly people so I think we’d also look at doing some luncheons or coffee mornings so there is a place where they can meet when covid-19 is gone. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Mr King suggested that the church could be made available for hire to take the ease the pressure of demand for the village hall in Wood Lane.

The extension to the chapel would be on the Peppard Road side.

Mr King said: “We want to improve the façade of the building as well as it is probably the ugliest building in Sonning Common, or at least in the top five.

“We want to provide 12 parking spaces and one disabled parking space which will take pressure off on-road parking during our meetings.”

The proposal is currently only in the pre-application stage.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said he saw no real problems with the plans.

Committee chairman Leigh Rawlins said: “That seems to be the general perception and from our point of view we are satisfied.”

Mr King said it was hoped to submit a planning application in the new year.

“The church has some savings and we would be looking to use those for the building and extension,” he said.

“Then we might need to ask members for donations and there may be grants but we haven’t looked into it too much, we just wanted to see if it was possible first.”