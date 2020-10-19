Pudding tips

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
ST Michael’s Church in Sonning Common is to host two Zoom lessons on how to make a Christmas pudding.
The church will be selling boxes of ingredients for £15, so parishioners will just need to add two eggs.
For more information, email Krissie Stitt at
kristina.stitt@hotmail.co.uk
19 October 2020
