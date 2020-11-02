Churchyard clearance

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
Monday, 02 November 2020
VOLUNTEERS are invited to help clear and burn old branches and stumps in the grounds of St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill.
A working party will be in action next weekend (October 31 and November 1), starting at 9.45am on both days. Social distancing measures must be followed.
Disinfectant will be provided and participants should bring their own gloves, loppers, handsaws and secateurs.
