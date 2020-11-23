Monday, 23 November 2020

Carol card

CHURCHES Together in Caversham has produced a Christmas card that will be sent to 16,000 homes in the area.

The group, which comprises 13 churches of various denominations, came up with the idea as many services are likely to be cancelled or only online this year.

The card tells the Christmas story with the words of O Little Town of Bethlehem printed inside.

It also invites people to stand on their doorsteps at 6pm on Christmas Eve to sing the carol together.

