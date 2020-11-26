New Bishop approved

THE appointment of the next Bishop of Dorchester has been approved by the Queen.

The Ven Gavin Collins, currently Archdeacon of the Meon in Hampshire, will take over from the Rt Rev Colin Fletcher, who has retired.

He will serve all of Oxfordshire apart from the city of Oxford.

The Rt Rev Dr Stephen Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, announced the news at an online meeting from Dorchester Abbey, which was attended by more than 600 clergy and civic leaders.

The Ven Collins, 53, said: “Throughout lockdown, churches across Oxfordshire have shown nothing can separate us from the love of God and our calling to show and share that love with the communities around us. I am thrilled and humbled to have been invited to serve and look forward to joining the diocese.

The Rt Rev Dr Croft said: “Gavin is known for his warmth and approachability and is passionate about the mission of the church.

“He’s experienced in bringing churches, local authorities and civil society organisations together for the good of all and is clear about the issues rural communities and towns face.”

Tim Stevenson, the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, said: “I am confident that the support the Bishop Designate will be able to offer our local communities will be hugely important in the difficult times ahead.”

The Ven Collins, who is married with three adult children, is a keen cyclist.

He will be consecrated on January 28 and begin his public ministry in March.