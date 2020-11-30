Monday, 30 November 2020

Bank appeal

THE food bank at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common,  is now accepting money donations.

Donations of food and other essential items are still being accepted and should be left in the box by the church entrance.

To donate money, the food bank’s account number is 41420607 and the sort code is 40-24-10.

