Bank appeal

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
THE food bank at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, is now accepting money donations.
Donations of food and other essential items are still being accepted and should be left in the box by the church entrance.
To donate money, the food bank’s account number is 41420607 and the sort code is 40-24-10.
30 November 2020
