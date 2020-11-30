Churches getting ready for covid-safe Christmas

CHURCHES in the Henley area are making plans for festive services while coping with the second national lockdown.

Places of worship have had to close in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus but are still open for private prayer and funerals with up to 30 people in attendance.

When the lockdown ends on Wednesday, churches hope to be able to welcome parishioners back into a safe environment.

However, preparations for Christmas will be much harder this year with restrictions on attendance and singing not allowed.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of St Mary’s Church in Henley and St Nicholas in Remenham, has continued to provide a virtual service via YouTube once a week.

But he said: “The people who are the most isolated are those who are not comfortable with the internet.

“I was one of the people who was bold about getting back to both churches as soon as we were allowed to.

“I don’t think that online church is a substitute and my focus has been about making face-to-face church as safe as possible.

“I want to be open but I can see why the Government has done what it has done.

“The fear is that it only takes one church to let the side down — there was a church in London not following the rules recently — and suddenly we are all tarred with the same brush.”

Pews have been taped off so that people can’t sit too close to each other and there is a one-way system. Churchwardens clean after each service.

St Mary’s is open for private prayer from 11am to 5pm on Wednesdays and Sundays during lockdown and St Nicholas is open every day during normal working hours.

Rev Tayler added: “There are a lot of things we would like to do but there is still so much uncertainty.

“St Mary’s is a huge building and you could probably pack in between 400 and 500 if you had to under normal circumstances.

“It all depends on how people are grouped at the moment. If you have individuals from separate households, we could only get 50 people. In reality, people come as families or in couples, so we can do a lot better than that.

“On a normal Sunday morning, that wouldn’t be too bad but we will have to think about how we make the space work for Christmas. We are planning to do more services but for fewer people and possibly something outdoors at Remenham. We will have a booking system to avoid turning people away. We will do as much as we can.”

Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vicarage Road, Henley, has been holding two live services a day over the internet.

Hundreds of people have tuned in from across the country and as far as America, South Africa and Japan.

Fr Fitzpatrick has planned what he wants to do over Christmas.

The church welcomed more than 800 people on Christmas Day last year but it can only hold a maximum of 45 people under the covid restrictions. In order to get around this, parishioners will be asked to pre-book across 12 days via the church’s website.

Fr Fitzpatrick said: “The challenge was how to get hundreds of people into the church when we only have space for 45.

“We are going to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas — it is a season, not a day. We will be doing a service every morning, starting on Christmas Eve and finishing on January 6. Every day will be Christmas Day.

“We have a very diverse congregation and different times have different significance. For Polish people, Christmas Eve is much more important and people from Spain celebrate epiphany more than Christmas.

It has taken a lot of planning to create the booking system and we’ve had a trial to check that people can use it. Singing is popular but we will just have to play the melody of a carol.

“We will have our 10am service on Christmas Day and I will do another one straight afterwards at 11am that will be live streamed so we can sing all the carols together. That also allows the people who couldn’t come to the earlier service to join in.

“It will not be what we are used to but it is about the spirit of Christmas. People will feel connected and we can bring the joy, hope and promise of Christmas.

“It is a spiritual time, but it is also a time for family. Hopefully we can renew their optimism and — in the dark days — Christmas will be a little ray of light.”

The church is currently open for private prayer every Saturday from 11am to 4pm. It is due to reopen on December 5.

As with the 12 days of Christmas, visitors will be asked to book for Saturday and Sunday services but not on weekdays.

The benches and pews are all 2m apart and face masks must be worn. People are asked to use the test and trace app and groups are limited to six. Stewards welcome visitors and sanitise seats after they have been used.

Fr Fitzpatrick was not happy when he learned church services would not be allowed during the second lockdown, saying his team were “rigorous” in reducing the risk of infection.

He said: “We accept the ruling but do so reluctantly. We would want the church to be open and they are safe places and I don’t know of any cases of outbreaks in churches.

“My biggest concern is the loneliness and isolation. A lot of parishioners are suffering and it is true to say that a lot of people that come to our services are single in that they are widows and widowers. That is one of the main reasons why I’m upset that the church can’t open. We have demonstrated that we can manage the numbers safely. We have continued to live stream every day and to a large number of people and I get emails from all over the world.

“If we start using the booking system in the first couple of weeks of advent, it gives us time to get used to it. We hope to go back to as close to normal as possible, with mass every day, albeit socially distanced and with limited numbers.”

Rev Duncan Carter, vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Church Street, Henley, continues to offer digital services every Sunday at 10am. This is followed by Trinity at Four, which is led by Rev Sam Brewster.

When the lockdown ends, face-to-face services will resume with a maximum of 90 people. There are 27 stations set up inside the church, which are suitable for a maximum of six people from the same household.

Rev Carter has mixed feelings about the current lockdown.

He said: “I can see both sides of it. Churches weren’t consulted — we seem to be counted in the same bracket as pubs rather than a place for people’s wellbeing.

“What we were doing was as safe as anywhere I’ve been and certainly safer than going shopping. We had people wearing masks and sitting at least 2m apart. The church is a large building that is well aerated and cleaned thoroughly.

“If we can get back to normal for Christmas we would be thrilled.”

Rev Carter is concerned about the impact of the lockdown on his parishioners, particularly those who are more isolated and vulnerable.

He said: “We are sending out emails and keeping an eye on each other, especially the vulnerable. We have quite a few elderly people that are part of the church and we want to make sure everybody is safe.

“We’ve got better at it because of the first lockdown and we are used to making the most of the situation. We’ve had some wonderful feedback this year and people have said how safe they feel.

“If you aren’t able to meet up with other people, it is like you

are missing out on seeing your church family. People seem better at physical wellbeing during this lockdown but I think some are struggling spiritually.

“It is getting lonely and people are also frightened because they are among the more vulnerable people in society.

“We are all hoping and praying there will be a reliable vaccine soon.” The church plans to hold candlelit services on the last two Sundays before Christmas as well as on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

People will have to book in advance on the church’s website from the start of December.

In the last week of the school term, the church hopes to offer an experience called “Follow the Star” where families meet different characters from the Nativity in a socially distanced manner.

Christingle services would normally be held for children on Christmas Eve but these are unlikely to take place this year. Instead, Rev Carter is putting together packs to give to the children at Trinity Primary School.

He said: “It is going to be a challenge. We will probably take the opportunity to have slightly shorter services. From a Christian perspective, the first Christmas was far from normal, so we are drawing a few parallels.

“If you are looking for the strangest of Christmases, then Jesus got there first.

“Because of lockdown, a lot of people have been asking what really matters and reflecting on family. The challenge is we would normally have about 600 people on Christmas Day and we could normally hold about 350 people at a time but we are only allowed a quarter of that at most.

“Congregational singing is a big loss to us all, not just for the music but also spiritually. People are missing it and that will certainly be the case with carols because they are such a big part of the Christmas

tradition.

“We should be able to have one or two singers and a small group of musicians, even if the congregation can’t sing.”

St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will re-open on December 5. It is currently open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Sundays for private prayer.

The vicar Rev John Cook hopes to hold Sunday services when the second lockdown ends.

Each Sunday at 9am there will be holy communion with recorded music. A holy communion service will be also held at 10.30am on the first, third and fifth Sundays, while morning worship will take place on the second and fourth. All services will be supported by the music group.

Sunday Club meets in the church centre and a service will be broadcast on YouTube at 10.30am each Sunday for those who are cautious about attending in person.

Rev Cook said: “This Christmas will be different and all plans are subject to change. However, the team at St Mary’s have been thinking about how to make this special time of year special in 2020.”

On December 18, 19 and 20, from 4pm to 6pm, parishioners are invited to take part in an event called “Follow the Star”, which will focus on the Nativity,

Visitors will walk with the wise men, Mary and Joseph and shepherds in a socially distanced manner as the traditional Christmas story unfolds.

These will be free to attend but donations are welcome and booking is essential.

Carol services will be held at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm on Christmas Eve with capacity for 60 people. These will be for older children and adults and seats can be booked on the church website from December 2.

There will also be a “Hunt the Stranger” activity, where 12 adults dressed as characters from the Nativity will be hidden around the village. Children and their families will have to solve riddles and use clues to find them from 10am to noon on December 24.

Younger members of the church are putting together a film on the Nativity, which will be available to watch on YouTube. Holy communion will be held on Christmas Eve at 11.15am and booking is required.

On Christmas Day, holy communion starts at 8am, with booking required. At 10am, morning worship will be held on Mill Green, with readings and music. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs, hot drinks and warm clothes.

The church would normally hold about 350 people at a time around Christmas, but capacity is currently limited to 50 depending on the size of social bubbles.

Rev Hugh Barne, curate at St Mary’s, said: “I’m glad that people have been able to engage with the church online and we’ve had a good response from delivering our newsletter once a week to people who can’t get online.

“If another lockdown was what was needed nationally, we were very happy to comply.

“All the way through we have had a cautious approach. We rope off pews and people book for services so that we don’t exceed capacity. People are asked to wear masks and there is no singing, which is a great shame, but we have had musicians performing.

“We are aware it has been a particularly challenging time and we were grateful to be able to meet again from July onwards. We are very sad for those who have lost loved ones that have not been able to mourn properly.

“The church has adjusted really well and we are fortunate to have a great team with lots of different skills. We are very excited about some of the new things we are trying this Christmas.

“We want to do the service on Mill Green and hope people will be able to sing carols with it being outdoors. We will do several services on Christmas Eve and clean down in between.”

Parishioners in the United Benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Binfield Heath have continued to watch services on YouTube.

Morning prayer is live streamed every Monday and Friday at 9am and eucharist is celebrated at 10am on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Members of the parish continue to be contacted on a weekly basis to make sure they are coping.

Rev Robert Thewsey, the rector, said: “Before the lockdown we were following every possible guideline that we could and therefore we felt we would be safe.

“There might be churches that aren’t following the rules, so it is difficult for the Government to say all of them can carry on.

“It is really frustrating for us as a community and for the mental health of people who value coming into church, seeing friends and worshipping together. Online is not as beneficial as seeing people in the flesh.

“But we have been allowed to stream from church and last time we couldn’t even be in the building.

“Even if we were able to open, we are restricted in what we can offer in terms of the number of visitors. Without technology, we wouldn’t be able to do very much at the moment.”

St Peter and St Paul’s in Shiplake would normally be able to seat 180 people, but this has been reduced to 34. Similarly, St Margaret’s in Harpsden has gone from 130 to 28.

All the pews are 2m apart and everyone has to scan a QR code or provide details for test and trace purposes.

Rev Thewsey does not want to plan too far ahead for Christmas activities until more information is released by the Government.

He said: “We had plans ready and then the second lockdown came so they all went out the

window.

“There would normally be 300 people at Shiplake church on Christmas morning and we won’t be able to do that. We are going to try to do two drive-in Christingle services at Dunsden, as we did for Harvest. We also think we will do a midnight service.

“It wasn’t easy before the lockdown because we still have to sanitise the building in between services. You have to deep clean for every service and we don’t have the capacity to keep doing that all day.

“We hope to go back to how we were before by reintroducing booking and we do still open for private prayer on Sunday afternoons.

“We have recorded a series of daily reflections, which will go out every day during advent and we are trying to be very creative but it does rely on people having the technology.

“A lot of elderly people are still frightened about coming out. We’ve not stopped from where we were in the first lockdown because we realised that our community couldn’t gather normally.”