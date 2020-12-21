Monday, 21 December 2020

Safe masses

THE Christmas masses at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common will be limited to 40 people.

The Christmas Eve service will be at 8pm and the two on Christmas Day will be at 9am and 10.30am. 

Worshippers are being encouraged to visit on other days during the festive season in order to keep everyone safe.

