£10,000 repair of church roof before winter begins

THE roof of the church in Kidmore End has been repaired before the onset of winter.

St John the Baptist Church in Tokers Green Lane has had new mortar added to the ridge tiles at the top of the roof.

The entire porch roof was also removed and re-built.

At the same time, the roof moss was removed and the gutters cleared.

The work, which cost almost £10,000, was carried out by Doug Harris, an independent trader from Sonning Common, over more than five weeks, ending yesterday (Thursday).

The church has already raised half of the money for the repairs thanks to three grants of £1,500 from local and national trusts that help fund the repair, maintenance and modernisation of church buildings.

They are the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust, the Allchurches Trust and the National Churches Trust.

Another £2,000 came in the form of donations from parishioners and friends of the church.

The repairs were necessary as small parts of the stone walls at the back of the church on the west side had started to fall off.

The problem was spotted by the architect who carried out the church’s quinquennial inspection in 2018. Churchwarden Nick Room said: “The completion of the repairs now before the worst of the winter will provide confidence to the parish and community regarding the upkeep of this 170-year-old Victorian building.

“Hopefully, it will last for decades to come. I hope that our parishioners will appreciate the difference.”

He added that Mr Harris had worked conscientiously.

Mr Harris said: “Of course it was work for me but I am glad to see the community pulling together to sustain the life of these old buildings. The brief from Nick was to use original materials that would be in keeping with the existing fabric of the church and this I have done.

“The grant-awarding bodies should be pleased with the result.”

Mr Room said he was thankful for the money raised so far and he hoped the rest could be raised by the end of the year.

“The appeal for funds will probably come to an end at the end of our financial year, on December 31,” he said. “I was extremely pleased to receive several grants that made a substantial contribution.

Please consider donating to these charities as well if you also love our historic church buildings in and around Oxfordshire.

“Any other funds will go to other projects scheduled for the New Year — money won’t be wasted.”

To make a donation, visit https://givealittle.co/campaigns/ed4e

1e9f-3d77-4366-bba3-fa7e4d1f09b0