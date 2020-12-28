Church stages interactive walk-through nativity event

AN interactive walk-through nativity was held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley last week.

The event was called Follow the Star and members of the congregation dressed up to help

tell the story of how the wise men travelled to Bethlehem to see the baby Jesus.

Rev Sam Brewster, minister of Trinity at Four, said: “We wanted to do something that was enjoyable for families but also thought-provoking. I think it went really well. Everyone I spoke to afterwards was really appreciative.”

Families were greeted at the entrance of the church by a wise man who asked for their help on his quest to find the new-born king.

Children had the opportunity to win a glowstick, watch angels perform in a video projected on the church wall, meet baby Jesus and pet and feed some donkeys. They were guided through the church, which was decorated with small handmade houses to represent Bethlehem being on the horizon.

Jesus was played by Rev Brewster’s baby son, Barnabas, who was born on April 1.

He was at the back of the church with his mother Lucy. “I heard he was very well behaved,” said Rev Brewster. Families left with a little gift bag with chocolates, activity sheets and a children’s book.

Joe and Sarah Redhead, from Medmenham, visited the event with their daughters, Alice, seven, and Susanna, five.

Mr Redhead said: “It was really lovely and something different. I’m glad something was still on, given everything else that has been cancelled this year.”