Worship via web

VIRTUAL services will continue to be streamed by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave during the lockdown.

The holy communion service will be available via the church’s YouTube channel at 10.30am on Sunday, January 31. Online morning worship will begin at the same time on January 24.

The church remains open for private prayer from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays. Visitors are asked to sign in and follow social distancing rules,