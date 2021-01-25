Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Worship via web

VIRTUAL services will continue to be streamed by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave during the lockdown.

The holy communion service will be available via the church’s YouTube channel at 10.30am on Sunday, January 31. Online morning worship will begin at the same time on January 24.

The church remains open for private prayer from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays. Visitors are asked to sign in and follow social distancing rules,

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33