Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bank moves

THE food bank at Michael’s Church in Sonning Common has moved to Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road temporarily. 

The Peppard Road church is still accepting donations but only at the new site for the next week or so. 

Meanwhile, Walk with Me Lenten booklets and children’s calendars are available at the back of the church. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33