Bank moves

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
THE food bank at Michael’s Church in Sonning Common has moved to Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road temporarily.
The Peppard Road church is still accepting donations but only at the new site for the next week or so.
Meanwhile, Walk with Me Lenten booklets and children’s calendars are available at the back of the church.
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say