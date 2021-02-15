Cafe donation

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
Monday, 15 February 2021
THE Co-op shop in Sonning Common has given £250 to the Springwater Peppard Congregational Church for its new community café.
The Wood Lane shop has a policy of making a community donation once a year.
The church in Blounts Court Road hopes to open the cafe in April.
15 February 2021
