Lent learning

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
Monday, 15 February 2021
AN online Lent course is being run by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
The five-week course will be held from 8pm to 9.15pm on Wednesdays, starting on February 24.
Each week will focus on the different topics, including climate change, faith and love. The course involves watching videos, listening to speakers and having group discussions.
For more information, email johnrmcook@
btconnect.com
15 February 2021
