Monday, 01 March 2021

Churches Together in Henley

WE will be holding talks via Zoom at noon each Thursday during Lent as follows:

March 4 — Jesus prays before his arrest (Mark 14: 32-52) by Paul Fitzpatrick.

March 11 — Jesus or Barabbas? (Mark 15: 6-14) by Jeremy Bray.

March 18 — Jesus is led out to die (Mark 15: 21-32) by Sam Brewster.

March 25 — Jesus’ final words (Mark 15:33-44) by Jeremy Tayler.

All are welcome. To join a talk, visit https://us02web.
zoom.us/j/88279508869?pwd
=NTQ0dXZxeUJhOUpEU
FBLZHJnTTlvdz09

Mike Hails

