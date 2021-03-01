Churches Together in Henley

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
WE will be holding talks via Zoom at noon each Thursday during Lent as follows:
March 4 — Jesus prays before his arrest (Mark 14: 32-52) by Paul Fitzpatrick.
March 11 — Jesus or Barabbas? (Mark 15: 6-14) by Jeremy Bray.
March 18 — Jesus is led out to die (Mark 15: 21-32) by Sam Brewster.
March 25 — Jesus’ final words (Mark 15:33-44) by Jeremy Tayler.
All are welcome. To join a talk, visit https://us02web.
zoom.us/j/88279508869?pwd
=NTQ0dXZxeUJhOUpEU
FBLZHJnTTlvdz09
Mike Hails
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
