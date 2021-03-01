Churches Together in Henley

WE will be holding talks via Zoom at noon each Thursday during Lent as follows:

March 4 — Jesus prays before his arrest (Mark 14: 32-52) by Paul Fitzpatrick.

March 11 — Jesus or Barabbas? (Mark 15: 6-14) by Jeremy Bray.

March 18 — Jesus is led out to die (Mark 15: 21-32) by Sam Brewster.

March 25 — Jesus’ final words (Mark 15:33-44) by Jeremy Tayler.

All are welcome. To join a talk, visit https://us02web.

zoom.us/j/88279508869?pwd

=NTQ0dXZxeUJhOUpEU

FBLZHJnTTlvdz09

Mike Hails