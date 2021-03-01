Online prayer

SERVICES at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will continue to be streamed online.

Worshippers can watch via the church’s YouTube page at 10.30am every Sunday. Holy communion is the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month, with morning worship on the other weeks.

At 4pm, a 30-minute Sunday Club is held on Zoom for children. This involves games, learning to sing and group discussions.

The church is open for private prayer on Wednesdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.