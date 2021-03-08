Prayer day

A RECORDED church service in Peppard to mark World Day of Prayer will go live today (Friday).

The service, which can be accessed on the Springwater Church’s YouTube channel, is to pray for Vanuatu, a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Peppard and district World Day of Prayer committee decided to record the service. which involved Springwater Peppard Congregational Church and St Michael’s Church in in Sonning Common, St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End and Stoke Row Independent Chapel.