‘Hub’ cafe appeals for donations

ORGANISERS of a new “community hub” café in Sonning Common are appealing for donations to get it up and running.

The Spring at Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road will be open from April 12.

Louise Colam, a member of the congregation, came up with the idea after the success of the church’s food bank during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

She said: “We’re continuing to fundraise for a coffee machine, flooring and some essential kitchen items.

“Our budget is still a work in progress but we expect to spend £2,000 on flooring and £4,000 on the machine.

“As we are not-for-profit, all the money made will go back into the café and help us run initiatives for a range of local groups so the more we can raise the more we will be able to give back to the community.

“We hope to run a couple of open days or mornings, once restrictions allow, to show people what we’re all about.

“If you are passionate about the community and want to help local people of all ages, particularly post-covid when isolation and staying at home has impacted their health and wellbeing, then please donate to Springwater church.”

The café will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12pm to 2pm and Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm.

The church’s food bank, Good Neighbour, is still running and people can leave items at the church in Blounts Court Road.

To donate, visit www.give.

net/springwaterchurch