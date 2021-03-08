Loss service

A CHURCH service for anyone affected by the loss of a child will be held online at 7.30pm tonight (Friday).

The eighth annual service, organised by Hambleden Valley Churches, is open to parents, grandparents, friends or anyone else who has experienced a bereavement, however long ago.

There will be music, prayer and an opportunity to light a candle at home.

Anyone wishing to take part should email Rev Sue Morton at suemorton131

@gmail.com