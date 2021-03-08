Monday, 08 March 2021

Church talks for Lent

THE Churches Together in Henley group is holding talks via Zoom at noon each Thursday during Lent.

The remaining talks are as follows: March 11 — Jesus or Barabbas? (Mark 15: 6-14) by Jeremy Bray; March 18 — Jesus is led out to die (Mark 15: 21-32) by Sam Brewster; March 25 — Jesus’ final words (Mark 15:33-44) by Jeremy Tayler.

Meanwhile, from May 17 up to 30 people will be allowed to attend church weddings, funerals and baptisms as part of the third stage of the Government’s roadmap, with no limits from June 21.

Under the lockdowns, churches were closed and could only be used at certain times for private prayer.

