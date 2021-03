Henley Churches Together

WE will be holding our final Lent talk via Zoom at noon on Thursday.

Jesus’ final words (Mark 15:33-44) by Jeremy Tayler.

All are welcome. To join the talk, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88279508869?pwd=NTQ0dXZxeUJhOUpEUFBLZHJnTTlvdz09

Mike Hails