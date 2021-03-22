Easter trail for families

HOLY Trinity Church in Henley will be running an Easter trail around the town on Good Friday, April 2.

Participants should start at the church in Vicarage Road to collect their map and then follow the trail to different locations to unfold the Easter story and discover some Easter treats.

The whole walk will take about 45 minutes. All are welcome and there is no need to book a place. Sam Brewster, who organises Trinity at Four, said: “It’s an opportunity for families to hear the message of the first Good Friday, enjoy a walk around Henley, meet characters from the Easter story and collect chocolate eggs. All are very welcome.”

The trail has been organsied by Peter Greenman, trainee for children’s ministry. For more information, email churchadmin@

trinityatfour.org.uk