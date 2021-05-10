Church tidying

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
A WORKING party will tidy up the part of Remenham churchyard tomorrow (Saturday).
Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools to the socially distanced event, which runs from 10am to 12.30pm.
To take part, email Charlotte Every at churchwarden
@remenhamparish.org.uk
10 May 2021
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
