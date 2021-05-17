Church honoured for work in covid crisis

A CHURCH in Peppard has received £2,000 for its community work prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Blounts Court Road won the serving the community award given by the Congregational Federation.

The organisation, which is based in Nottingham, provides support and guidance to congregational churches and awards the prize annually.

The church, which is run by joint ministers Kevin and Lindsey Potter, has a number of community groups which are not limited to members only.

The Ark was set up to support carers of children under three and hosts up to 24 children and carers per session.

The weekly Craft, Coffee and Chat morning provides social opportunities for elderly people in the village.

Aspire is a safe space for vulnerable women while the Steering Wheel Fellowship is aimed at men interested in vehicles and offers them an opportunity to talk about faith and life.

The Potters received the award at an online ceremony held during the Congregational Federation’s national assembly.

Mr Potter, who has been running the church since 2018, said: “This award will be a great encouragement for the whole church community.”

He said the prize money would be used to support Compassionate Loaf, an artisan bread-making workshop, and the Good Neighbour Food Bank, which was set up during the pandemic to support more than 70 vulnerable people affected by the impact of covid-19.

Compassionate Loaf also has Oasis in India, a charity which helps build inclusive communities, which will now replicate the workshops in Indian safe houses and programmes.

Yvonne Campbell, general secretary of the Congregational Federation, said: “I am delighted that Springwater Peppard Congregational Church has been awarded this funding boost to continue the amazing artisan bread workshop that not only supports its own community but also a small community in India.

“The bread is amazing — the smell lures people in and the conversations that happen around the table are life- changing.”