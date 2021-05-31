Bells are rung again

THE bells at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave have started ringing again.

Over the past year, they have only sounded a few times for special occasions as the village bell-ringing club has not been permitted to meet as a group.

They were rung to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh but only after receiving permission from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

John Coombes, who runs the club and has been bellringing for more than 30 years, said: “The central council has issued a new set of guidelines which still limit the number of ringers in the room to six and the maximum time spent together to 45 minutes.

“The bell-ringing team cannot wait to give residents the pleasure of hearing the bells again on a regular basis. If you have ever considered ringing, please get in touch.”

For more information, email johnccoombes@aol.com

Meanwhile, Ros Heath, communications manager at St Mary’s, is now on maternity leave as she and her husband Matthew are expecting their second child.

The church office will only be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9.30am to 1.30pm but answerphone messages and emails will be checked regularly.