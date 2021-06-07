Church to re-open

CHECKENDON Church will re-open on a daily basis from Monday, June 14, subject to the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Live worship will recommence with a short service every Sunday from June 20 and services via Zoom will continue at 11am until the last Sunday in July.

The 9am short live service will continue throughout the month of August.

Rev Canon Kevin Davies, of St Peter and St Paul’s said: “It is hoped that we will then be able to return to then ‘normal’ 11am service from September 5, with a weekly Zoom service also being offered.

“The rotas for hymns, coffee, worship assistants, readers and intercessors will also recommence on the same day.”

He added: “It will be lovely to see everyone again in church, to sing and share views, to celebrate communion and to rejoice together at what God has been working quietly among us during this season of extremities.”

For more information, email revkevdavies.langtree

@yahoo.co.uk or visit www.langtreechurches.org